CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two people they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Troopers from the Chambersburg station are searching for 46-year-old Anne Runk and 10-year-old Colton Runk.

State Police said Colton was last seen wearing a blue beach t-shirt and grey sweatpants. Police said he is also believed to be carrying a blue camouflage backpack. Police do not have Anne’s clothing description but said she is driving a silver 2012 GMC Terrain with registration KXE9823.

Troopers said the two were last seen on Path Valley Road in Fannett Township, Franklin County around 8:00 Monday morning. Police say the two may be at special risk of harm or injury but did not say why.

Police did not share the relationship between the pair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1 or PA State Police immediately.