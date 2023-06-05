Update: You can view the body cam footage of this incident here. The footage may be considered graphic to some.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to State Police, an investigation is ongoing into a Saturday morning incident in which a suspect died after being shot by a State Trooper following a pursuit on interstates 90 and 190.

Police, on Monday, released the name of the trooper involved in the shooting and the name of the deceased driver. The trooper was Anthony Nigro, a 14-year veteran. The driver was James Huber, 38, of North East, Pa.

According to State Police, troopers attempted to stop Huber, who was reportedly driving erratically at over 100 miles per hour on I-90 Saturday, around 10:38 a.m. Huber exited on I-190 northbound and then into the city, where State Troopers ended their pursuit. In Saturday’s press conference, Major Carla Dirienzo of the New York State Police said Huber struck a State Police vehicle while exiting onto I-190.

State Police say troopers located the suspect while patrolling the city. The driver had reportedly pulled over on East Eagle Street, near the intersection of Washington Street, and was talking to bystanders. Police said they approached the vehicle and gave the driver verbal commands.

According to authorities, the incident culminated with Nigro shooting Huber with his division-issued weapon, and Huber died at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation determined the trooper approached the vehicle, gave verbal commands,” Dirienzo said. “While interacting with the suspect, the trooper reached into the vehicle and the suspect attempted to leave the scene in reverse. The trooper discharged their division-issued firearm at the suspect. The vehicle struck multiple objects and ultimately overturned on a ramp. The suspect died at the scene.”

Police said Nigro suffered minor injuries in the incident and was treated at a local hospital.

In the press conference, before Huber was identified, Dirienzo confirmed his vehicle had out-of-state license plates and that police were working to identify him. She also said body cam footage of the incident will be released.

The area of Eagle Street and Washington Street was closed for several hours. The Attorney General’s office was notified and is now investigating.

“This morning one of our Troopers was involved in a deadly shooting of a motorist after a pursuit in Buffalo,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “I have directed the New York State Police to fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s independent investigation. As we await a transparent and thorough review of the facts, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and our Troopers.”

This story has been updated with the names of the individuals involved.