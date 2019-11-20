State Police to hold press conference in Franklin County homicide

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police will hold a press conference tonight at 10:30 regarding the death of 37-year-old Demetrios Kalathas.

The Guilford Township resident was found dead Sunday in the trunk of a white 2003 Lincoln Town Car in the Lions Club parking lot in Lurgan Township. Police say he had been missing since Friday, and was found shot multiple times.

Authorities have been looking for Justin Hockenberry, 36, of Orrstown, in connection with the homicide investigation, saying he may have information about the killing of Kalathas.

Justin Hockenberry

Hockenberry is wanted for felony offenses of receiving stolen property and felony sale or transfer of firearms in an unrelated investigation.

Anyone who has information about the case should call state police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.