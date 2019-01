Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a tractor trailer in Franklin County.

Police said one person was killed.

The crash happened shortly after noon at the intersection of Buchanan Trail West and Little Cove Road in Peters Township.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

There is no word, yet, on what caused the crash.