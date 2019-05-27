State

2 men rescued from Delaware River after boat capsized

Posted: May 26, 2019 11:03 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 12:49 PM EDT

MARTINS CREEK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say two men were rescued from the Delaware River after their boat capsized in eastern Pennsylvania.

Emergency crews in Northampton County say the boat tipped over at about 3 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township.

Second Assistant Chief George Russo of Sandt's Eddy Fire Company says the two men made their way out of the 57-degree water onto an island on the New Jersey side of the river.

Rescue crews got them into a boat and took them back to shore on the Pennsylvania side of the river. No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews weren't immediately able to retrieve the boat, which ended up sideways due to the current and tangled in trees on an island.

