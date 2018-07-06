30 rescued from flooded bus near Pittsburgh

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WTAE-TV)

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) - Firefighters and swift water teams rescued 30 passengers when an Allegheny County mass transit bus became stranded in flash floodwaters on Thursday.

WTAE-TV reported about 10 passengers climbed through a window to get on a fire engine. Others were removed from the bus by boat.

"It got up to almost chest high, so it was about three to four feet high," Evergreen Fire Chief Steve Reubi told WTAE. "It was a good, swift current, the way it was flowing, so that was the biggest tricky part. It wasn't so much the depth of the water, it was the fast movement of the water."

Passengers told the TV station that the bus driver went into the flood waters despite their pleas to turn around.

A Port Authority spokesman the agency is investigating the circumstances and whether the driver followed proper procedure.

No one was injured.