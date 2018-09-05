3rd-degree murder plea in road rage shooting death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bianca Roberson

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the shooting death of a recent high school graduate during what police say was a road rage confrontation last year in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Twenty-nine-year-old David Desper entered the plea Wednesday in Chester County in the death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson.

Police say the two jockeyed for space in the merger of a highway lane in West Goshen Township in June 2017 before Desper shot Roberson in the head, and her car veered off into a ditch and hit a tree. Desper turned himself in four days later.

The plea came a week before criminal proceedings were scheduled to begin. Desper was originally charged with first- and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.