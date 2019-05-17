Authorities: 1 dead, 1 missing, 1 hurt after home explosion Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WNEP-TV) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WNEP-TV) [ + - ] Video

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say one person has been killed and another is missing after an explosion destroyed a home in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Officials say emergency responders found 20-year-old Nathan Hedgepeth injured but alive just before 2 a.m. Friday on the lawn outside the home in Dorrance, about 115 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

He told them his parents and the family cat were still inside the home.

One body was found a short time later but was so badly burned that authorities say they don't know if it was a man or a woman.

Hedgepeth was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Details on his injuries weren't disclosed.

Neighbors tell WNEP-TV they heard two explosions.

Crews have brought in an excavator in to search for the second body.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.