Bear takes a swim in Pennsylvania pool

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police and game officers corralled a young black bear after it took a dip in someone's swimming pool.

Bethlehem police said the bear was seen going through yards and climbing over fences before it apparently became hot and decided to go for a swim Sunday morning.

"The bear was tranquilized and happily relocated to north-central Pennsylvania where pools are called swamps and there are hundreds of acres of woodland for the bear to roam," the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

The bear was not injured.