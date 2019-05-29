Berks County tornado was an EF-2, weather service says
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - A tornado that touched down in Berks County during Tuesday's severe thunderstorm was rated an EF-2, the National Weather Service said.
A survey team toured damage caused by the twister near Morgantown on Wednesday. An EF-2 tornado has top winds speeds of 111-135 mph.
Specifies such as the path length and width were expected later in the day.
The twister touched down just after 6 p.m. It damaged several homes and toppled several large trees, but no injuries were reported.