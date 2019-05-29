State

Berks County tornado was an EF-2, weather service says

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 02:35 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 02:52 PM EDT

Berks County tornado was an EF-2, weather service says

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - A tornado that touched down in Berks County during Tuesday's severe thunderstorm was rated an EF-2, the National Weather Service said.

A survey team toured damage caused by the twister near Morgantown on Wednesday. An EF-2 tornado has top winds speeds of 111-135 mph.

Specifies such as the path length and width were expected later in the day.

The twister touched down just after 6 p.m. It damaged several homes and toppled several large trees, but no injuries were reported.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Officials still fixing roads damaged by flooding
Officials still fixing roads damaged by flooding

Officials still fixing roads damaged by flooding

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local