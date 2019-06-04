Capitol rally calls for hike in Pennsylvania's minimum wage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A group of mostly Democratic lawmakers rallied at the state Capitol on Tuesday to push for an increase in the state's minimum wage.

The minimum wage in Pennsylvania has been at the federal level of $7.25 an hour since 2009. All of Pennsylvania's surrounding states have higher minimum wages.

Several Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf are pushing for an increase to $12 an hour this year and ultimately an increase to $15 an hour in 2025.

"We need 15 dollars an hour for every working person here in Pennsylvania," Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said at Tuesday's rally. "This isn't a red issue. This isn't a blue issue. This isn't a rural issue or an urban issue. This is a basic human dignity issue."

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman has hinted that Republicans would be willing to negotiate an increase in the minimum wage, but he also dismissed the idea of raising it to $15 an hour.

"We're open to having the discussion. We think it's an important discussion to have," Corman said in February. "It's like anything else. It's got to be a reasonable discussion. Fifteen dollars is not a reasonable discussion."

Bills have been introduced in both the House and Senate. Both are currently in committee.