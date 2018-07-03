Casey, Wolf press feds for details on immigrant children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey want the Trump administration to tell them how many unaccompanied immigrant children are in the state, where precisely they are and what plans there are to reunite them with their parents.

Wolf and Casey, both Democrats, put those and other questions into a letter sent Tuesday morning to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Wolf and Casey say they oppose the practice of detaining families of asylum-seekers and separating children from their parents.

The state, they say, is legally required to inspect facilities that house children and they want to ensure that immigrant children detained in Pennsylvania without their families are receiving the care required under state law.

The department didn't immediately respond to a request for answers.