Child hit and killed by SUV while waiting for school bus

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a sport utility vehicle struck three children waiting for a school bus in western Pennsylvania, killing an 11-year-old boy.



State police in Butler County say the children were struck just before 9 a.m. Monday in Summit Township after the driver stopped at a stop sign and turned right but apparently didn't see the children standing or sitting along the roadway.



The boy was pronounced dead at Butler Memorial Hospital. A 10-year-old boy was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh with undisclosed injuries. An 8-year-old girl had an ankle injury described as minor.



State police say glare from the sun may have been a factor in the accident.



The Butler Area School District said their "thoughts and prayers are with everyone at this difficult time."