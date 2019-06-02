Crash kills 2, injures 1 on northeast Philadelphia road

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say two people died in a crash of a car in northeast Philadelphia.



A police spokeswoman says the car was heading south on Roosevelt Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday in the Oxford Circle neighborhood when it came into contact with another southbound car, then hit a tree and a house.



Police say the 19-year-old male driver and 17-year-old male passenger were thrown from the car and pronounced dead. Their names weren't immediately released. A passenger in the second car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.



The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 8 percent of all 2013-to-2017 crashes resulting in death or serious injury occurred on the boulevard. Council members last month voted to install cameras at seven to 11 locations along the 11½-mile road to deter speeding.

