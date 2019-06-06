State

Democratic leader: Leach should quit over 'troubling' claims

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 06:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 06:37 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Democratic leader of the Pennsylvania Senate says an investigation of sexual misconduct claims against Montgomery County state Sen. Daylin Leach found a "lengthy pattern of troubling behavior" and that he should resign.

Leach, however, said Thursday he feels vindicated after getting to read a summary of the findings.

Minority Leader Jay Costa says the report in no way absolves Leach.

Costa spent hours behind closed doors Wednesday, going over the findings with other Democratic senators, a meeting that didn't include Leach.

Costa says Leach's actions created an unprofessional and sexualized environment that shouldn't be tolerated in the workplace.

Leach posted online a summary of the investigation into claims that included a woman's allegation that Leach raped her in 1991 while he represented her mother in a criminal matter.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings
Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report /

Trending Stories

Latest Local