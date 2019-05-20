Flags ordered at half-staff for trooper who died on duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The governor of Pennsylvania has ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor a state trooper who died on duty over the weekend in suburban Philadelphia.

State police say other troopers responded to the westbound lanes of I-276 in Bucks County at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday after 58-year-old Trooper Donald Bracket failed to answer radio transmissions.

Police say he was found unresponsive outside his patrol vehicle after "an apparent medical episode" and was pronounced dead at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia.

Brackett joined the force in October 2001 and was assigned to the patrol section of Troop T, King of Prussia at the time of his death.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Bracket "chose a life of service" and the commonwealth was "indebted to him and his family for their sacrifice."