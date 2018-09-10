Gas explosion rocks Pennsylvania community

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say an early morning methane gas pipeline explosion in Pennsylvania destroyed one home, prompted evacuations of others and closed an interstate.

No injuries have been reported.

Beaver County officials say the blast in Center Township was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. Officials say a home, two garages and several vehicles were destroyed by fires stemming from the explosion, but crews were able to move several horses to safety.

Pipeline owner Energy Transfer says the valves to the pipeline were shut off and the fire was out by 7 a.m.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom and seeing an orange glow fill the sky.

About 25 to 30 homes were evacuated as a precaution. The Central Valley school district canceled classes.

Interstate 376 was closed due to danger from falling power lines.