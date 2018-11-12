Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former Vice President Joe Biden and National Constitution Center Executive Committee Chairman Doug DeVos present George W. Bush and Laura Bush the 2018 Liberty Medal at The National Constitution Center. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush are this year's recipients of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal for their commitment to veterans.

Former Vice President Joe Biden presented the award to the couple at the Philadelphia history museum on Sunday, Veterans Day.

Biden says that "veterans and their families devote their lives in service to this country, and initiatives like those at the Bush Institute are "critically important."

This is the second year Biden has taken part in the Liberty Medal ceremony. Last year, he presented the award to late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution.