State

George W. Bush, Laura Bush honored for work with vets

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 04:33 AM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 09:46 AM EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush are this year's recipients of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal for their commitment to veterans.

Former Vice President Joe Biden presented the award to the couple at the Philadelphia history museum on Sunday, Veterans Day.

Biden says that "veterans and their families devote their lives in service to this country, and initiatives like those at the Bush Institute are "critically important."

This is the second year Biden has taken part in the Liberty Medal ceremony. Last year, he presented the award to late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution.

