GoFundMe working to get $400K to homeless man

The online fundraising website where more than $400,000 was donated to help a homeless man who helped a stranded driver in Philadelphia says it is working to make sure he gets the money raised on his behalf.



GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne says the company is working with law enforcement to ensure that Johnny Bobbitt gets all the money raised for him after he used his last $20 to help a woman get gas



Bobbitt's attorney told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that he learned the cash was gone in a call with lawyers for Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico. Bobbitt has filed a lawsuit accusing them of mismanaging donations raised for him through GoFundMe.



McClure and D'Amico's attorney, Ernest Badway, told The Associated Press they have no comment.



McClure set the page up to give back to Bobbitt, who helped her when she ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night.

