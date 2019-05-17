Gov. Wolf vows to veto any abortion bill that lands on his desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he's "appalled" by abortion legislation in states like Alabama and Georgia and vowed he will veto any anti-choice bill that comes to his desk.

“The right for women to make their own health care decisions is being corrupted by politicians pushing a cynical and dangerous political agenda,” Wolf said in a statement. “These bills are an attempt to criminalize the decisions that women make about their own health care."

“The lack of respect for vulnerable women is stunning," Wolf added. "I stand with women in Pennsylvania, and across America, who just want these politicians to give them the privacy and freedom that they deserve.”

Pennsylvania's House of Representatives this week passed a bill to outlaw abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. Similar legislation did not clear the Republican-controlled Senate last year.