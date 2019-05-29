Heavy rains, high winds damage parts of Pennsylvania Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Flood waters cover the street in front of homes on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Zelienople , Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A man looks at the sky as he stands on the deck of a house that is surrounded by floodwaters on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Zelienople , Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Flood waters cover the street in front of homes on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Zelienople , Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A flock of Canada geese swim in floodwaters surrounding buildings on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Zelienople , Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. People stand on the porch of a house that is surrounded by floodwaters, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Zelienople , Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic ) [ + - ]

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (AP) - Storm-driven floodwaters inundated parts of western Pennsylvania, sending torrents down the streets of one town and requiring several people to be helped by swiftwater rescue specialists.

Zelienople officials told drivers to avoid several streets because of severe flooding in the town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.

A powerful front that raked across the state late Tuesday brought high winds that scattered debris, downed trees and took out power lines.

Hard-hit areas included north and northeast of Pittsburgh and in northeastern Pennsylvania, from Towanda to Scranton.

The National Weather Service is investigating whether tornadoes touched down in Indiana or Lackawanna counties.

There were reports of large hail and some areas received 3 or 4 inches of rainfall over a short period.