House votes to expand employment protections for National Guard members

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has approved legislation that would expand employment protections for military families to include out-of-state service.

House Bill 630 would extend the protections to Pennsylvanians who are members of another state's National Guard and are called up to serve.

The bill's author, Rep. Gary Day (R-Lehigh/Berks), said current law provides employment protection only to residents who are members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

"That means they could technically be terminated from their job here just for helping residents in other states when they need it most," Day said.

House Bill 630 is awaiting consideration in the Senate.