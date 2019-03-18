State

Judge OKs evidence of prior drive-by in cop's homicide case

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 04:33 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 18, 2019 04:33 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jurors in the case of a white western Pennsylvania police officer accused of shooting to death a black teenager last summer will hear evidence about a drive-by shooting that happened about 15 minutes before Antwon Rose II was killed.

A judge Monday allowed testimony at the trial of Michael Rosfeld regarding the drive-by shooting that involved the vehicle in which 17-year-old Rose was a passenger. The trial begins Tuesday.

Rosfeld's lawyer has said Rose's shooting was justified.

Allegheny County Judge Alexander Bicket isn't letting jurors hear details about a robbery that Rosfeld's lawyer says involved Rose before the drive-by incident and before his fatal shooting.

Bicket says his decision may be revisited.

Rose was shot three times, including in the back, as he ran from a vehicle Rosfeld had pulled over.

