Lew Klein, Pennsylvania television pioneer, dies

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) -- Lew Klein, a Pennsylvania television pioneer who was executive producer of "American Bandstand" and other programs, has died at age 91.

Klein's death on Wednesday was announced by Temple University, where he taught for 67 years. His name is on the university's communication school, the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication.

Klein helped to launch "American Bandstand" and "Captain Noah and His Magical Ark," a children's television show broadcast to the Philadelphia area from 1967 to 1994.

He mentored hundreds of television professionals and helped to launch the careers of Dick Clark, actor Bob Saget, former television anchor Matt Lauer, and many others.

He also produced Philadelphia Phillies telecasts for 15 years and lured former players Richie Ashburn, Bill White and Tim McCarver into sportscasting careers.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters said it is devastated to learn of Klein's passing.

"Lew was a titan within the broadcast community, having received every possible honor bestowed by the PAB, as well as leaving his own legacy in our annual Janet and Lew Klein Making a Difference Award," PAB president Joe Conti said.

"He was a compassionate leader, tireless advocate, and mentor to generations of broadcast television and radio professionals through his tenure at Temple University."