Man convicted, faces life term, in fire deaths of 3 children

Jun 04, 2019

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:07 PM EDT

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - A man accused of killing three children by setting fire to their northeastern Pennsylvania home has been convicted of second- and third-degree murder and arson.

Jurors deliberated for about four hours Tuesday before convicting 28-year-old Preston Bonnett of Wilkes-Barre (in the October 2017 fire in Laflin that killed 7-year-old Ezekiel Major, 12-year-old Devon Major and 16-year-old Erik Dupree.

Luzerne County prosecutors said the defendant is the ex-boyfriend of the children's mother and briefly stayed at the family's home until he was thrown out. Bonnett has repeatedly asserted his innocence. Defense attorney Bernard Brown presented witnesses who said the cause of the fire couldn't be conclusively proven.

Bonnett, who faces an automatic life without parole sentence, swore at prosecutors after the verdict was announced.

