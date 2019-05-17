Pennsylvania nurse comforts young boy in viral photo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WNEP-TV)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) - When a young boy awoke from tonsil surgery at a central Pennsylvania hospital, all he wanted was to be snuggled and cared for -- and a nurse jumped in to help.

Annie Hager, a registered nurse at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport, climbed right into the bed and wrapped her arms around 5-year-old Slade Thompson.

Hager told WNEP-TV that Slade's mom was in the waiting room and couldn't see him until a team of nurses checked the boy's vitals.

"When I told him Mom couldn't be there, he asked if I would snuggle him and I said, 'sure will," Hager said.

Slade's mother Layla Thompson entered the room just in time to snap a photo of Hager's act of kindness.

"You want someone to treat your child the way you would treat them, you know, so whenever I turned the corner and saw them, I looked at my fiancé and we both went, 'Aww!' We both started getting a little teary-eyed," Thompson told the television station.

Slade delivered flowers and a hug to Hager during his follow-up appointment. Photos of the two friends have been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

"Anyone that works up there would have done the same thing," Hager said.

