Pennsylvania's April jobs report sets more records

Posted: May 20, 2019 01:24 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's April jobs report broke more new ground, as the unemployment rate hit a record low and payrolls hit a record high for a third straight month.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8%. The state says its records go back to 1976.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in April. Among states, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate ranks around the middle.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania's civilian labor force shrank by 4,000, as employment rose by 3,000 to a record high above 6.2 million. Unemployment is at its lowest point since 2000.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose 9,400, to a record high above 6 million.

The figures are preliminary and could change.

