Pennsylvania Senate leadership to return intact

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Leaders of the Pennsylvania Senate are returning for another two-year session.

Republican Sen. Joe Scarnati of Jefferson County was nominated Wednesday to a seventh session as president pro tempore.

For a third session, Republicans re-elected Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County as floor leader, while Democrats re-elected Sen. Jay Costa of Allegheny County as floor leader for a fifth session.

Republicans lost at least four seats in Nov. 6's election and hold a 28-20 advantage, with votes still being counted in two races that were too close to call.

In one of those races, Republican Jeremy Shaffer has conceded an open Allegheny County seat to Democrat Lindsey Williams. In the other, six-term Republican Sen. Robert Tomlinson of Bucks County held a slim lead over Democratic state Rep. Tina Davis.