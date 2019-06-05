Pennsylvania takes 1st step to take over insurance exchange

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is taking a first step toward taking over its online health insurance exchange that's been operated by the federal government since 2014 in a bid to cut premiums for people who buy in the marketplace.

Just-unveiled legislation sponsored by the Republican and Democratic floor leaders in Pennsylvania's House of Representatives won unanimous approval Wednesday from the chamber's Insurance Committee.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is pressing for the bill to pass the Republican-controlled Legislature this month in the hope that its savings measures can be in full effect in 2021.

The administration says it can operate the exchange for less money than the federal government operates it and use the savings to draw down extra federal dollars into a reinsurance program that helps cover certain high-cost claims.