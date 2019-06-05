Pennsylvania woman died at Dominican resort 5 days before Maryland couple Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Miranda Schaupp-Werner (ABC News) [ + - ] Video Video

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (WHTM) -- A Pennsylvania woman died of respiratory failure in her Dominican Republic hotel room days before a Maryland couple was found dead of the same cause at the same resort, according to published reports.

Miranda Schaupp-Werner was found dead at the Grand Bahía Príncipe hotel in La Romana on May 25, five days before Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, were found dead in their hotel room, ABC News reported.

Allentown television station WFMZ reported Schaupp-Werner is from Whitehall.

Schaupp-Werner, 41, "died suddenly and inexplicably in her hotel room ... after arriving and having a drink from the in-room mini-bar," family spokesperson Jay McDonald said in a statement to ABC News. She was healthy before she died and had arrived in the Dominican Republic the day she died, McDonald added.

Her husband, Daniel Werner, was with her when she began experiencing physical distress and collapsed, McDonald said.

Schaupp-Werner died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, according to the hotel. An autopsy performed on the couple determined that they died of the same causes, according to the Dominican Republic National Police.

The family became alarmed after learning of the similarity of Holmes' and Day's deaths and the possible implications, such as whether they'd been poisoned, and has contacted the State Department to request an investigation, McDonald said.

"No toxicology report was done as part of the cause of death inquiry, nor were Mrs. Schaupp-Werner's glass and drink tested," McDonald said.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed to ABC News that it is "actively monitoring" the investigations into Schaupp-Werner's death and those of Holmes and Day. "At this point, we are not aware of any connection between these incidents," an official said in a statement.

Dominican police said they are aware of Schaupp-Werner's death but have not opened a criminal investigation into it because her death does not appear to be suspicious.

Holmes and Day arrived at the hotel on May 25 and planned to leave May 30, the day they were found after they failed to check out, officials said. Police said several bottles of medicines to treat high blood pressure were found on the scene.

The Regional Institute of Forensic Sciences said in an initial report that the couple appeared to have suffered respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs, but it said further tests would be required to determine more about the cause of death.

On May 27, the pair shared photos and messages on their Facebook accounts in which they appeared to be enjoying their vacation.

In another case, Dominican police are investigating an attack on a U.S. tourist in Punta Cana that the woman recently made public on social media, detailing a vicious hours-long assault by a man she said was wearing the uniform of an all-inclusive resort.

ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.