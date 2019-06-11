Police: Good Samaritan saved woman from sexual assault along New Jersey highway Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Donald Cramer Jr. (New Jersey State Police) [ + - ] Video

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WHTM) -- State police in New Jersey say a good Samaritan stopped a man from sexually assaulting a woman on the side of a highway.

Donald Cramer Jr., 52, of Philadelphia, was arrested last week on the I-295 northbound exit ramp to State Highway 73 in Mount Laurel Township. He is charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, and related crimes. Police say he may have been involved in other sexual assaults.

The man who saved the woman, John Bishop, told police he witnessed Cramer grab the woman and drag her into a wooded area off the side of the ramp. He stopped his vehicle on the shoulder and went into the woods, saw the woman struggling with the man, and immediately intervened.

"I'm thinking it's either going to be him or me, and it ain't going to be me,'" Bishop told Philadelphia television station WPVI.

Bishop struggled with Cramer and was able to subdue him. He told WPVI that Cramer hit the highway rail while trying to flee and that's when he grabbed him.

"I just grabbed him by the back of his pants and just flipped him over onto the street and jumped on him," he said.

Three firefighters stopped and helped Bishop hold the suspect down until police arrived.

The victim had gotten off at the wrong bus stop and was walking to her car when she was attacked, WPVI reported. She was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Bishop said he doesn't typically take that route home but changed his routine to run an errand that day. He said it was a twist of fate that brought him to the scene.

"The big man put me there for some reason," he said.

Police praised Bishop for intervening.

"As troopers, we respond to a variety of calls every day, and there are times when we must place our lives in jeopardy," New Jersey State Police said in a statement on Facebook. "Citizens are not necessarily held to this standard, but there are also times when good Samaritans step in and risk their lives in order to protect others."