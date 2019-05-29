Possible tornado caught on camera in northeastern Pennsylvania
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. (WHTM) -- Video of a possible tornado was recorded in northeastern Pennsylvania during a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday.
Kristopher Davies was recording when the apparent twister formed in the area of Clarks Summit, about five miles north of Scranton.
A storm survey team from the National Weather Service is investigating damage to homes and vehicles caused mostly by toppled trees in Lackawanna and Bradford counties.