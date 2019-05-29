State

Possible tornado caught on camera in northeastern Pennsylvania

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:21 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:21 AM EDT

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. (WHTM) -- Video of a possible tornado was recorded in northeastern Pennsylvania during a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday.

Kristopher Davies was recording when the apparent twister formed in the area of Clarks Summit, about five miles north of Scranton.

A storm survey team from the National Weather Service is investigating damage to homes and vehicles caused mostly by toppled trees in Lackawanna and Bradford counties.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Neighborhood Alert: Thieves targeting local stores and people
Neighborhood Alert: Thieves targeting local stores and people

Neighborhood Alert: Thieves targeting local stores and people

Local /

Trending Stories

Latest Local