Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Jessica Troup)

SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) -- A central Pennsylvania woman found a very large piece of hail during a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday.

Jessica Troup showed off a piece of hail the size of a potato. To prove its size, the Sunbury woman held the hail side-by-side with a spud.

Troup says large pieces of hail dented her home and damaged one of her cars.