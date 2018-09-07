Prisons say changes after staff sickened costing about $15M

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The head of Pennsylvania's prison system says it's costing the state about $15 million to implement new procedures to combat drug smuggling believed to be causing staff to become sick in recent weeks.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said Thursday the 25 prisons are on track to resume normal operations next week.

About 50 staff have reported symptoms since the start of August that are thought to have been caused by exposure to a clear, odorless substance known as synthetic marijuana, or K-2.

Wetzel says attorney-client visits have resumed, and all visits are expected to be allowed starting Monday. The weeklong system-wide lockdown should be over early next week as well.

The prisons are expanding the use of body scanners and drone detection, and adding staff to visiting rooms.