Sandusky prosecutor facing suspension from PA Bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Former Attorney General prosecutor Frank Fina is facing a suspension from the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Fina was a prosecutor in the Jerry Sandusky case and bonusgate.

The suspension stems from Fina's use of Cynthia Baldwin in a grand jury investigating Sandusky. He's accused of pushing her to testify under oath against her clients. Her testimony led to serious charges of wrongdoing being thrown out.

The state's disciplinary board unanimously recommended to the Supreme Court a one year and one-day suspension from the practice of law.

The high court will decide whether to approve that suspension.

Fina can appeal.