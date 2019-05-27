Missing hiker found after search of Pennsylvania trail Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HAMBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A woman and dog who went missing while hiking in Berks County have been found.

A state police spokesperson tweeted that Beth O'Neill walked off the Appalachian Trail in Auburn, in Schuylkill County, on Monday morning. She was being evaluated by EMS.

O'Neill, 52, of Leesport, was hiking the Tom Lowe Loop trail, in the area of North Northkill and Forge Dam roads in Upper Bern Township, on Sunday afternoon.

She called her family and said she was lost somewhere on the trail, but her last contact with them was around 6:15 p.m., state police in Hamburg said.

O'Neill was reported missing to the police and troopers became involved in the search around 9 p.m.

A large search effort involved multiple county agencies, K9 teams, and a helicopter.