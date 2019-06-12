Senate panel votes to reform annual car emissions tests

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Senate committee has advanced a package of bills to overhaul Pennsylvania's vehicle emissions testing program.

The legislative package was approved Wednesday by the Senate Transportation Committee.

One of the proposals, Senate Bill 742, would end the mandatory tests for most cars, vans, and trucks that are less than nine years old.

Another measure, Senate Bill 743, would require emissions tests every two years rather than annually.

Another bill would exempt seven western and northeastern counties from emissions tests.

Supporters say many counties that require emissions testing are meeting or exceeding federal air quality standards. They say with more fuel-efficient vehicles being produced, about 96 percent of vehicles pass the tests.