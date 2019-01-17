State auditor plans special report on criminal justice reform Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvania's auditor general is planning a special report that will look at how much money the state could save by keeping people convicted of non-violent crimes out of prison.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said prison time should be reserved for more serious offenders and people who pose a threat to society.

DePasquale said his special report also will look at whether sentencing non-violent offenders to prison is putting a strain on the correctional system.

"Nearly 70 percent of prison sentences are handed out for misdemeanor crimes, which means more than 30,000 people who committed low-level, usually nonviolent crimes are clogging our prisons,” DePasquale said Thursday.

DePasquale said state prison costs rose by 50 percent from 2006 to 2015, from $1.6 billion to $2.4 billion. He said Pennsylvania holds about 47,000 people in state prisons on any given day.

The special report is expected to be completed by fall.