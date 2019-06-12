State

State Senator asks governor to send National Guard to the southern border

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 01:41 AM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A newly elected state lawmaker is asking the governor to send the Pennsylvania National Guard to the southern border with Mexico. 

Retired Army Colonel Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) says opioids are being funneled from Mexico to Pennsylvania. 

In May, five members of the state house also asked the governor to send troops to Texas. 

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said most heroin gets smuggled into the US through legal border crossings. 

Mastriano represents the 33rd District that covers Adams and parts of Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties. 

