State

Supreme Court rejects appeal over transgender bathroom policy in PA

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 09:22 AM EDT

Supreme Court rejects appeal over transgender bathroom policy in PA

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court will not take up a challenge to a Pennsylvania school district's policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sexual identity.

The justices on Tuesday rejected an appeal from students who argued that allowing transgender students to use the same facilities violated their right to privacy.

The court's order leaves in a place a federal appeals court ruling that held the Boyertown School District, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, could continue to allow transgender students the choice of what facilities to use.

The students are represented by the conservative Christian law firm Alliance Defending Freedom.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Beware of threatening tax letter
Beware of threatening tax letter

Beware of threatening tax letter

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local