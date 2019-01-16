Thousands attend Governor Wolf's inauguration party Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Thousands of supporters were on hand for Governor Tom Wolf's 'Moving Pennsylvania Forward' celebration Tuesday night at the PA Farm Show Complex.

It was a Pennsylvania-focused night, with foods, drinks, desserts and entertainment from across the state: whoopie pies, deviled eggs, Amish soft pretzels, chicken corn soup, plus the always-popular Farm Show milkshakes.

The night puts a cap on a day of events that began with Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Wolf both being sworn in at the Capitol.

The party, complete with an open bar and a dance floor, gave supporters a chance to show up and say thanks as a collective crowd.

Margie Zelenak is the executive director of the PA Assisted Living Association, and hopes Wolf keeps her industry in mind, over the next four years.

“Right now, personal care and assisted living is all private-pay in the state. We’d like to revise the assisted living regulations so Medicaid can flow into assisted living,” Zelenak said.

Also at the party, Charles Hooker, who told us he appreciates Wolf's prior advocacy for those living with mental and physical disabilities.

"We have an affinity to the kinds of things that Pennsylvania has been able to do as an 'Employment First state', for people with disabilities, and helping individuals with intellectual disabilities live full-valued lives in the community,” said Hooker.



But it wasn't just adult supporters who braved a chilly night to wine and dine at the Farm Show hall: millennials made a showing too.

“My mom is actually a teacher in Harrisburg so for me it’s really important to see, and we obviously also go to public school so, just seeing public education being bettered in our community,” said senior high school student, Kiana Cunningham-Rodriguez, 17, of Camp Hill.

“Teenagers and young Americans have proven themselves to be a huge force in the political sphere and we are some of the most important voices coming up, so I think people shouldl I don’t know, put a little more attention to what we have to say,” said Sydney Diggs, 18, also of Camp Hill.

The Roots, a band based out of Philadelphia, took the stage just before 10pm and played until the party wrapped up around 11pm.