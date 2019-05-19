Trooper dies from medical episode while on duty

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A state trooper has died in the line of duty from a medical episode, State Police said.

Acting State Police Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel Robert Evanchick announced the death of Trooper Donald C. Brackett Saturday night.

Troopers responded to westbound I-276 at mile marker 351.9 in Bucks County around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after Brackett didn't answer radio transmissions.

He was found outside of his patrol car from an apparent medical episode, state police said. Troopers began CPR and Brackett was taken to the hospital for treatment but died.

Brackett was assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop T in King of Prussia. He has been a member of the State Police since 2001.

He was 58-years-old.