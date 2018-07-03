Turnpike approves 6 percent fare hike starting January 2019

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania Turnpike drivers will soon have to dig a little deeper to pay tolls after an across-the board rate increase was improved by the turnpike commission.

The agency approved the 6 percent toll hike Tuesday for both E-ZPass and cash-paying customers.

The higher tolls take effect at the start of 2019.

An average fare under E-ZPass will from $1.30 to $1.38.

The typical cash fare will increase from $2.10 to $2.25.