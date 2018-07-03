US, Pennsylvania flags lowered to honor 5 killed at Maryland newspaper

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered Pennsylvania flags lowered to half-staff at the Capitol Complex and other state facilities to mark respect for victims of the attack at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Four journalists and a staffer were killed in the newsroom Thursday. Police said the gunman held a grudge against the newspaper.

“The attack on the Capital Gazette was an attack on freedom of the press, and the victims deserve to be honored for their sacrifice in furthering the pursuit of truth under the First Amendment,” Wolf said in a statement. “In recognition of these victims, their colleagues and journalists across America, I ask all Pennsylvanians to join us in this tribute.”

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags on federal property be flown at half-staff through sunset Tuesday.

Wolf said Pennsylvania flags should also remain lowered until sunset.