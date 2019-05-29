Weather service confirms 2 tornadoes in northeastern Pennsylvania Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( WBRE-TV ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WBRE-TV) [ + - ] Video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. (WHTM) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in northeastern Pennsylvania during Tuesday's severe storm.

Twisters near Clarks Summit, in Lackawanna County, and in Bradford County, northeast of Scranton, were each rated an EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale.

A storm survey team determined the tornado in Lackawanna County had estimated wind speeds that reached 90 mph.

The survey team did not immediately determine the wind speed associated with the twister in Bradford County but said the path width is 200 yards, EF-1 tornadoes have winds of 86-110 mph.

No injuries were reported.