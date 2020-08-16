Statewide ‘Be on Lookout’ is active for 37-year-old Michigan man wanted in connection with four homicides

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire at a gathering of more than 200 mostly young people in north Philadelphia wounded five people, including a 16-year-old, as police said officers came under fire in one of a number of shootings across the city during another violent weekend.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers already in the area in anticipation of another event nearby saw what appeared to be a muzzle flash just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday and heard a “boom." Almost simultaneously, she said, they heard gunshots from a different type of weapon.