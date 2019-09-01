Steelton Cannabis Health Expo raises money for local arts program

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Coexist Gallery held a Cannabis Health Expo in Steelton Saturday. Organizers say proceeds are going toward a local arts program.

The event was a mix of fun festivities and serious conversations about treatment.

“I almost died of AIDS and I’m now living a very healthy life,” said Adrienne Leasa, a Hummelstown resident.

Leasa says the medication she needs has side effects, and cannabis relieves her pain.

“It really makes me have a comfortable day,” said Leasa. “If i don’t have it, several times throughout the day, I’ll be feeling sick.”

The Steelton Cannabis Health Expo attendee is one of many people whose lives have changed with cannabis or medical marijuana.

“Most of our patients are over the age of 60,” said Theresa Nightingale, the community outreach coordinator at Cresco Labs. “They are a lot of grandparents that are just trying to cut their opioids use in half.”

The Health Department says to date, 192,00 patients have registered for the medical marijuana program.

Pennsylvania has 60 dispensaries and 19 grower/processers, including Cresco.

“We still have a long way to go when it comes to medical marijuana.,” said Nightingale. “Patients are having medicine but there’s a drought because there aren’t all of the grow processors up and running right now.”

Many agree continued education is necessary.

It’s one of the reasons Coexist Gallery organized the expo.

Another reason was to give back.

“There’s just not a lot of money for community programs, especially the arts,” said Shawn Gold, the co-owner of Coexist Gallery. “We really want to focus on the community and help unify the community.”

“We’re trying to revive the town.,” said Steelton Mayor Maria Romano Marcinko. “Proceeds here from today go to start an art foundation here in the borough, which is fabulous.”

South Front Street was full of both important health conversations and a ton of fun.

“We have five bands playing throughout the day,” said Gold. “We have the Steelton skate team. We also have an international marble show.”

“I’m perfectly healthy and cannabis helps me stay that way,” said Leasa.

Health officials say the state has more than 1,200 doctors that can certify patients for the medical marijuana program.

Patients must have one or more of 23 serious health conditions.