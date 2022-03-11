SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate has seen an outpouring of support for Ukraine. Dozens of high schoolers are now stepping up to help a local business collect donations.

abc27 spoke to Teknika Strapping Systems in early March about their efforts to collect supplies for Ukrainians. Students at Steelton-Highspire High School are joining that effort.

These students are part of the Rollers Brother and Sisterhood Mentoring Program. The group started just a year ago in January 2021, and one of its goals is to give back to the community.

As part of that mission, students have transformed the Spanish classroom in Steelton High into a collection site for donations meant for Ukraine.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“We know that our brothers and sisters in Ukraine are suffering through a lot of this war,” Emanuel Aponte, advisor for the Rollers Brother and Sisterhood Mentoring Program, said.

Aponte, also a Spanish teacher at the school, said the Rollers’ mission is all about community service and diversity.

“I teach my kids that no matter where you come from, we have to love each other no matter what,” he said.

His students have been watching the crisis unfolding in Ukraine.

“It’s really sad to see that happening,” sophomore Reagen King said.

Sophomore LaDrew Stewart said he has been following the war closely.

“It’s messed up what’s happening, what’s going on with that,” he said.

These students jumped at any chance to help.

“It just eases my heart a little bit,” King said.

The group heard about Mechanicsburg company Teknika Strapping Systems collecting donations. They decided to start a donation drive of their own in support and have spent the last week spreading the word.

“I’ve been promoting it throughout social media to try and get my friends out to give some stuff back too,” Stewart said.

Stewart and his peers’ efforts have paid off so far.

“[A] lot of people just came in from the community, students, staff, just starting giving us stuff to donate to Ukraine,” Aponte said.

Students said they want the people of Ukraine to know they are standing behind them.

“You’re not alone; in any situation, you might feel like you’re alone in, you’re not,” King said.

The students are excited to see how this has turned into a community effort.

“It takes everybody, everybody’s help, not just us,” Stewart said.

King said, “It’s just good to see that people are really on board with what we want to do, so it’s good to see that the bins are filling up.”

Students will be collecting donations until the end of March. They will then give them all to Teknika to be shipped to Ukraine.