Florence G Mosby from Steelton is turning 100 on Sunday.

She lived in the community for 95 years and has been a member of the monumental African Methodist Episcopal Church in Steelton for over 70 years.

A proclamation was given by Steelton Mayor Maria Marcinko and Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick indicating that today is Florence G Mosby day in the borough.

Happy birthday to Ms. Florence G Mosby.