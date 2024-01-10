HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Steinmetz Family Farm out of Berks County, Pennsylvania made their second return to the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show!

Owned and operated by husband and wife, Justin and Lauren Steinmetz, you can find unique activities and/or items all around the goats in their pen.

At the Farm Show and beyond the farm is known for its iconic Goat Snuggling. 27Daybreak made sure to revisit them this year, after last!

“We doubled in size because of the popularity. There were so many people interested in doing this last year and the lines were just so long. I said I think we need to go bigger, so we did!” said Justin Steinmetz.

This year, the goat pen has 87 goats ready to comfort you! Back on their farm, Steinmetz said they are caring for 163 goats in total!

During their first visit to the Pa. Farm Show, The Steinmetz drew crowds that waited hours long to get their hands on a goat! That also translated over to their business.

“So our reach has gone a lot further since last year, we made it out to the York Fair, the Bloomsburg Fair, the Allentown Fair and we just applied to try and get into the New York State Fair. So, we are trying to get everywhere to spread the joy these goats bring,” said Steinmetz.

You can find this year’s goat snuggling pen in the Main Hall of the Pa. Farm Show. It costs $5 to enter. Steinmetz said wait times have gone down to 30 minutes at most due to expansion.

Follow the family farm, HERE!